SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — This week’s Teacher of the Week is Elizabeth Sides, a TLCA San Angelo high school teacher.

Sides has taught a wide range of classes, including preschool and special education, for 15 years. She is currently a family consumer sciences teacher.

“This is my happy place, this is my joy,” Sides said. “I love teaching kids about life, and I firmly believe that I’m teaching kids something that’s going to take them through high school, past college and to the rest of their lives.”

