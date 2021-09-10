Teacher of the Week: Elizabeth Cropper

It’s that time of year again! We have our Teacher of the Week Segment…and this week’s winner is Elizabeth Cropper!

Mrs. Cropper is a Kindergarten Teacher at TLCA. She’s been teaching there all eleven years of her career.

Cropper is said to be a kind teacher who listens to her students and is eager to teach her students how to be good examples and leaders for their communities.

Mrs. Cropper also says she was inspired to be a teacher because of previous teachers and mentors she had growing up.

Congratulations to Mrs. Cropper for being this week’s Teacher of the Week.

Teacher of the week is sponsored by our great friends at Concho Educators Federal Credit Union who continue to help shine a light on our instructors.

