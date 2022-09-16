SAN ANGELO, Texas —Mrs. Dawn Rodriguez, who teaches 4th grade at Austin Elementary School won Teacher of the Week on Friday, September 16, 2022.

Mrs. Rodriguez has taught at Austin Elementary for ten years and the student who nominated her described her as patient and caring.

Mrs. Rodriguez said it has always been her dream to be an ideal teacher for her students.

“It means everything,” said Mrs. Rodriguez when she received the award. “It’s just verification that what I’m doing matters and that it really touched somebody enough to nominate me. It’s just such great validation and I appreciate being appreciated.”

Mrs. Rodriguez went on to say that she enjoys working with the administration and staff at Austin Elementary who she described as family.

