SAN ANGELO, Texas — Connie Adams, who is an English teacher at Miles High School, won Teacher of the Week on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022

Mrs. Adams has been teaching for almost 30 years including seven in Miles. She says she likes to see students strive for achievement both inside and outside the classroom.

“I think they have to learn to go really hard at whatever they need to do and want to do, things just aren’t always easy and we have to try and persevere through that,” Mrs. Adams said.

