This week’s winner is Mrs. Cheryl Swick, a 9th-grade English teacher at the Central Oakes Campus.

Mrs. Swick has been teaching for over 20 years.

At her school, Mrs. Swick is described as a team player who dedicated her life to the teaching profession and is humbled at the nomination.

Mrs. Swick says she tries to remind her kids to do one thing a day… “If they would read, even if it’s nothing but ten minutes a day, it will help them, not only throughout every subject they take, it’s going to help them throughout their lives. You can’t do anything without being able to read and comprehend”

