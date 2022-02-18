It’s time to announce this week’s Teacher of the Week!

This week’s winner is Cassandra Picon, a 9th Grade Spanish Teacher at Central Freshman Campus.

Ms. Picon also plays an integral role in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) at the Freshman Campus. She also says she strives everyday to make each student feel special.

“I want them to know they are loved and that I care and that they matter. Even if they don’t learn anything else from me I want them to know they’re loved and that they will make a difference one day,” Picon said.

Congratulations to Ms. Picon on being this week’s Teacher of the Week!

Teacher of the week is sponsored by our great friends at Concho Educator Federal Credit Union. If there is a teacher who should be considered for our teacher of the week. Fill out the form on concho-valley- homepage-dot- com and tell us who and why that special educator deserves recognition.