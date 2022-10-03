SAN ANGELO, Texas – Mr. Brian Tillman, who is the band director for elementary through high school at Irion County, won Teacher of the Week on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

Mr. Tillman has been teaching for 13 years and under his leadership, the high school band has won the state championship once. Mr. Tillman shares his love for band started at a young age and he looks to continue to inspire his students every day.

“I’m trying to make them, not just a better musician, but a better person, a better citizen,” he explained. “The concept we hit over and over is that you’re no longer an individual, you’re part of something greater than yourself. And through being in a band I think that’s the biggest lesson that we hope kids learn.”

Mr. Tillman says the best part of teaching at Irion County is getting to see the students start band as amateurs in fifth grade and then graduate as seniors with more skills.

If you know a teacher who you think should be nominated for Teacher of the Week, fill out the form at https://www.conchovalleyhomepage.com/teacher-of-the-week-nomination-form/