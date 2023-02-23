The KLST Teacher of the Week for February 17, 2023 is Mrs. Belinda Bugarin who teaches at Cornerstone Christian School.

Mrs. Bugarin, a second grade teacher, said that being a teacher wasn’t a part of her initial life plan, but she’s glad her path lead her to the classroom. She’s been a teacher for four years. Her last two years have been at Cornerstone.

“I just want [the students] to know that they are loved always and safe,” said Bugarin, “so that’s my main message to them every day. As the students cheered her name and gave her lots of hugs while leaving the auditorium, she told KLST she doesn’t see herself leaving Cornerstone any time soon.

