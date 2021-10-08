Teacher of the Week: Bailen Gomez

It’s time to announce our “Concho Valley Homepage Teacher of the Week!”

This week’s winner is Bailen Gomez, a Biology Teacher from TLCA High School in San Angelo.

Miss Gomez has worked eight years in education, the last two years have been at TLCA.

Miss Gomez enjoys teaching high school students and feels compassion towards them, especially going through a transition in their lives of deciding who they are and what they want to do with their futures.

“They know it’s more than just science, it’s teaching real life too. It’s teaching how to be a decent human being and having manners and just loving on them, really,” Gomez said.

Congratulations to Miss Gomez on being this week’s Teacher of the Week.

Teacher of the week is sponsored by our great friends at Concho Educators Federal Credit Union who continue to help shine a light on our instructors.

If there’s a teacher who you think should be considered for our Teacher of the Week, click here to fill out the form and tell us why that special educator deserves recognition.