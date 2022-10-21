SAN ANGELO, Texas — Ms. Andrea Martin, who is a second-grade teacher at Wall Elementary, won Teacher of the Week on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

Ms. Martin has been teaching for seven years, all of which have been spent teaching second grade. She is described as a teacher who makes learning fun for the students and individualizes students’ needs.

Ms. Martin shares the thing she loves most about this grade is that the students are eager learners which makes it easier to teach.

“This award means so much to me because it shows me that other people see the hard work that I put in every day,” Ms. Martin said.

She encourages her students to never give up the first time they’re faced with a challenge, telling them to just keep the goal in mind and they will make it.

If you know a teacher who you think should be nominated for Teacher of the Week, fill out the form at https://www.conchovalleyhomepage.com/teacher-of-the-week-nomination-form/