It’s time to announce this week’s Teacher of the Week!

This week’s winner is Mrs. Kelly Clifton, a second-grade reading teacher at Bonham elementary.

The person that nominated her says she goes above and beyond to make her students feel welcomed and loved in her classroom.

“It’s these kids, just watching them grow and getting them to believe in themselves, I just want to instill in them hard work, determination, self-worth, all the good things,” said Mrs. Clifton So, I love these kids.”

Mrs. Clifton also said that she had been teaching at SAISD for 13 years and know she id definitely in the right profession.

Congratulations to Mrs.Clifton on being this week’s Teacher of the Week!

Teacher of the week is sponsored by our great friends at Concho Educator Federal Credit Union. If there is a teacher who should be considered for our teacher of the week. Fill out the form on concho-valley- homepage-dot- com and tell us who and why that special educator deserves recognition.