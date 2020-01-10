Shane Sadler – Bonham Elementary

• CVHP News: December 16, 2019. Corey Owens stops by to talk about the USMCA Trade AgreementJoin Senora Scott every weekday morning for CVHP News. This will be a webcast letting you know what we’re working on ...

• K & J on the Job – Tom’s Tire Pros: Learning to do an oil changeIn this week's K & J on the Job, Kristen takes her car to Tom's Tire Pros where she learns how to do an oil change on...