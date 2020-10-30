Margo Lenz – TLCA Elementary

• Hispanic Heritage Month: How Arnoldo De Leon became a pioneer in the field of Mexican-American studiesSAN ANGELO, Texas -- Research on Mexican-American Studies has developed over the past 50 years. One of the pioneers in...

• 2020 Concho Christmas Celebration parade and tree lighting ceremony canceled, lights tour still scheduledSAN ANGELO, Texas -- Organizers for the Concho Christmas Celebration have made some changes to the events happening...