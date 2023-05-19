SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — This week’s KLST Teacher of the Week goes to an 8th-grade science teacher at Glenn Middle School. Taylor Millen has been a teacher outside of the classroom for 20 years and has been teaching in the classroom for nearly three years.

Millen is described as an educator who engages with his students and greets them by name and with a handshake before class.

“I was seen when I didn’t feel seen when I was in a classroom when I was a kid,” he said. “I wanted to be able to do that for other kids. Kids that don’t necessarily feel like they stand out I wanted to give them a voice to be heard and an opportunity to be seen by somebody.”

Concho Educators Federal Credit Union sponsors Teacher of the Week. If you know a teacher you think should be considered for our teacher of the week. Let us know by filling out the nomination form and telling us why you think they deserve special recognition.