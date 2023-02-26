SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — Our KLST Teacher of the Week is Rita Medders from Wall Middle School.

Medders has taught various subjects in her 20 years including English and writing. She tells us the attraction to teaching is more than academic.

“The reason I get up every day and do what I do, even on the days when it is hard to get up and come here is because of them,” said Medders. “That’s why I do what I do.”

