SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST) — Our KLST Teacher of the Week teaches at Fannin Elementary. Megan Mays has taught fourth-grade math at Fannin for three years and says the teacher in the book “Anne of Green Gables” inspired her to become a teacher.

She’s known for creating engaging experiences for her students. “You are great. You do your best, always. You’re capable, and today’s gonna rock,” said Mays.

