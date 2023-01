SAN ANGELO, Texas — KLST Teacher of the Week is Katie Dufresne from Central High School.

She has taught for nine years and is currently teaching English Special Education classes. Students say she’s always smiling and co-workers appreciate her teamwork.

Katie says she has always wanted to be in the people business and be able to give students a voice.

If you know a teacher that you think should be considered for Teacher of the Week, let us know by filling out the form on our website.