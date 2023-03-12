SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — Our KLST Teacher of the Week is Mrs. Jordan Schwartz from Grape Creek High School.

Schwartz teaches generalized agriculture and floral design amongst others. This is her second year teaching and she tells us that she’s always had a passion for teaching since she was a young girl.

“When the lightbulb goes off for your students, it’s such a satisfying feeling,” said Schwartz.

She enjoys spending time building relationships with her students and seeing them grow into well-rounded individuals.

