SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — Meet David Engelman, the orchestra and media publication teacher at Lone Star Middle School. He is KLST’s Teacher of the Week for Friday, March 24.

Engelman has been at Lone Star for the past four years but has taught music in the private sector for over 20 years. Teaching was not his first career choice, but he quickly learned that he enjoyed being in the classroom and had a deep passion for teaching music.

He offered a bit of advice to his students in his interview with our Daija Barrett:

“Nobody goes through life not making mistakes, we all make mistakes, especially in music,” said Engelman. “The goal is to see that mistake and then learn from that mistake.”

