SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — Our KLST Teacher of the Week is Ms. Ashley Wilson from Bowie Elementary.

Wilson is a 4th-grade teacher whos described as an educator who goes out of her way to support her students inside and outside of the classroom. She has been a reading teacher at Bowie for five years and tells us she hopes to continue to make reading fun for her students.

“It feels so good to be recognized and to know that parents and students see the work that we do and it feels very nice, overwhelming,” said Wilson.

She goes on to say she wants to be a positive influence on her students’ lives and for them to be readers for life.