SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST) — Our KLST teacher of the week is Ms. Ashley Steele from Crocket Elementary. Steele is in her third year at Crockett, and, while teaching wasn’t her first career option, she tells us she always knew that god called her to the classroom.

“I love seeing how they progress and these kids are amazing,” said Steele. “There’s 24 of us and we just roll with it and it’s been, it’s been a great great year. This is the foundational grade level and it’s really neat to see how their brains just grow and how they grow as human beings, and I love watching them.”

Teacher of the Week is sponsored by Concho Educators Federal Credit Union, which continues to help shine a light on our instructors. If there is a teacher you think should be considered for Teacher of the Week, fill out the form on Concho Valley Homepage and let us know why that special educator deserves recognition.