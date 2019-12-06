Glenna Edgin – Grape Creek Middle School

• CVHP News: November 15, 2019Join Senora Scott every weekday morning for CVHP News. This will be a webcast letting you know what we’re working on ...

• Birthday Roll Call for Friday, November 15th, Saturday, November 16th, and Sunday, November 17thIt's time now for the Birthday Roll Call! Birthdays for this weekend: Friday, November 15th, Saturday, November 16th,...