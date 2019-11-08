Danielle Maxcey – Central High School

IT'S TIME TO ANNOUNCE OUR "CONCHO VALLEY HOME-PAGE" TEACHER OF THE WEEK! THIS WEEK… IT'S DANIELLE MAXCEY.

SHE IS CURRENTLY THE 11TH & 12TH GRADE PHYSICS TEACHER AT CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL. THIS IS HER 4TH YEAR TEACHING, 2ND YEAR AT CENTRAL. MAXCEY SAYS SHE FEELS REALLY BLESSED AND GREATFUL FOR WINNING TEACHER OF THE WEEK. GROWING UP SHE SAYS HER TEACHERS HAD A POSITIVE IMPACT ON HER LIFE AND SHE HOPES SHE CAN DO THE SAME FOR HER STUDENTS.