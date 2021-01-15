Becky Halfmann – Wall Middle School

Skip to content
ConchoValleyHomepage.com
San Angelo
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
LIVE
/ Video
Live
Latest Video
News
Local News
Contact Us
Remarkable Women
Honoring Black History
Your Local Election HQ
Submit your news photos and videos here
Coronavirus
Pass or Fail
Destination Texas
Hispanic Heritage Month
Crime
Jail Logs
Our Water
Concho Valley Live
News Connection
BorderReport.com
Veterans Voices
State & Regional
Business
Top Stories
Elvis Presley’s Graceland starting virtual tours
Horned, shirtless Capitol rioter wants pardon from Trump
Video
‘Strong evidence’ suggests Capitol rioters intended to ‘capture and assassinate’ officials, US prosecutors say
The Latest: Calls to governors for more Guard troops for DC
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast/Map Center
Submit your weather photos and videos here
KLST Weather
KSAN Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Hurricane Laura
Skylive Cactus West
Skylive Cactus North
Skylive Cactus East
Skylive Cactus South
Severe Weather
Severe Weather Special 2019
Closings
Closings Login
Sports
Local Sports
Submit your sports photos and videos here
Locker Room
Season Pass
Inside the Game
Pro Football Challenge
Test Your Football Trivia
REPLAY: 2020 Friday Night Football Preview Show
Silver Star Nation
SILVER STAR NATION: Who is the Greatest of all Time?
Masters Report
NFL Draft
CV Crossover
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Texas Online Overtime
Big Race – Indy
The Big Game
Top Stories
HIGHLIGHTS: LCU handles Angelo State, snaps losing streak
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: No. 15 Wall surges past Ballinger
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Water Valley, No. 16 Sterling City battle to the wire
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: No. 25 Christoval stays hot with district win over Eldorado
Video
Business
KSAN Stadium Park Gift Guide 2020
Concho Valley Experts
W&W AFCO Steel–Hirschfeld Division
YES! We’re Open!
Information about businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Entertainment
Contests
Lone Star NYE 2021
Home for the Holidays
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Pro Football Challenge
High School Football Polls & Trivia
Texas Lottery
Horoscopes
CMA Awards
Entertainment
TV Schedule
Concho Valley Live
Top Stories
Elvis Presley’s Graceland starting virtual tours
Top Stories
Elvis Presley’s Graceland starting live virtual tours
Poet Amanda Gorman, 22, will read at Biden inaugural
Noted character actor Peter Mark Richman dies at 93
Michael Cohen writes foreword for Trump impeachment book
Community
Holidays
KSAN Stadium Park Gift Guide 2020
KLST Toy Drive
31 Nights of Lights
Remarkable Women
Birthday Greetings
Events
Teacher of the Week
Teacher of the Week nomination form
Health News
Health Resource Center
Health Beat
Financial Services Center
Education
Beyond Borders
Clear the Shelters
Top Stories
City offices closed on MLK day, no interruption in trash service
City animal shelter makes changes to services due to COVID protocols
In-person water utility payments at City Hall Annex temporarily closed
Slow speed chase ends in the arrest of local group home caregiver harboring missing Alzheimer’s patient
About Us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Sign Up for Email
Digital Marketing Services
KLST – Meet the team
KSAN – Meet the team
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Becky Halfmann – Wall Middle School
Teacher of the Week
Posted:
Jan 15, 2021 / 09:14 AM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 15, 2021 / 09:14 AM CST
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo