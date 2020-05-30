Skip to content
#highschoolgraduates
Project Graduation 2020 was hosted this afternoon for all local graduating seniors
KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday May 30th
KSAN Weather at 10:00 p.m.
KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday May 30th
Travis Dawson set to become next Wall boys basketball head coach
Matt Jones named next TLCA head coach
KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update - Friday May 29, 2020
KLST Evening Forecast: Friday May 29th
DOWNTOWN STRONG
Foster Care Awareness Month ends, need for local foster homes remains
KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, May 29th
CVHP News: May 29, 2020
KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, May 29th
KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update - Thursday May 28, 2020
Thu 5.28
XAVIER ROOFING
BPL PLASMA
Local sports complex receives positive feedback after grand opening
KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, May 28th
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley
Trending Stories
BREAKING NEWS: Suspect confirmed dead in stand-off with law enforcement in Schleicher County
Weather
Angelo State University plans to return in-person classes this fall
State of Texas: Court ruling puts vote by mail eligibility decision in hands of voters
Jail Log: May 23-26, 2020