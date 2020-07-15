Skip to content
#heatsafety
Both the COVID-19 pandemic and excessive heat advisories has brought forth many challenges to Concho Valley Paws
KSAN Storm Team Weather - July 15 at 6:00 p.m.
Wed 7.15
Both the COVID-19 pandemic and excessive heat advisories has brought forth many challenges to Concho Valley Paws
Our Water: Paint Rock ISD rerouting city waterline during track project
KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, July 15th
CVHP News: July 15, 2020
KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, July 15th
KSAN Storm Team Weather - July 14 at 10:00 p.m.
179 Angelo State student-athletes make LSC Commissioner's Honor Roll
KSAN Storm Team Weather - July 14 at 6:00 p.m.
Tues 7.14
KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, July 14th
CVHP News: July 14, 2020
KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, July 14th
KSAN Storm Team Weather - July 13 at 10:00 p.m.
KSAN Storm Team Weather - July 13 at 6:00 p.m.
Mon 7.13
KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, July 13th
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Trending Stories
Abbott announces federal emergency funding to assist Texas cities and counties impacted by pandemic
105 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department
Groundbreaking for Children’s Advocacy Center of Greater West Texas
Jail Log: July 15, 2020
TGC Health Department confirms two more deaths from COVID-19