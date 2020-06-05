freedomfellowshipchurch

Skip to content
ConchoValleyHomepage.com
San Angelo
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
LIVE
/ Video
Live
Latest Video
News
Local News
Destination Texas
Coronavirus
Crime
Jail Logs
Our Water
Concho Valley Live
News Connection
Your Local Election HQ
Rodeo
BorderReport.com
Remarkable Women
West Texas Strong
State & Regional
National News
CVHP D.C. Bureau
Business
AG News
Top Stories
Turning grief into change, movement targets racial injustice
By the numbers: Trump reads economic boom into jobs data
Biden formally clinches Democratic presidential nomination
Top stories: Maquiladora workers dying, hunger strike, rural census
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast/Map Center
Submit your weather photos
KLST Weather
KSAN Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Skylive Cactus West
Skylive Cactus North
Skylive Cactus East
Skylive Cactus South
Severe Weather Special 2019
Closings
Closings Login
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Season Pass
Locker Room
CV Crossover
Big Race – Daytona
Silver Star Nation
Inside the Game
Japan 2020
Texas Online Overtime
Big Race – Indy
The Big Game
Top Stories
Back on the Track: W.F.O Motorsports provides racing fans a place to call home
Video
Top Stories
More than half of NFL coaching staffs not at team facilities
Michael Jordan, Jordan Brand announce $100 million donation over next 10 years
NBA owners approve 22-team season restart plan
Drew Brees apologizes for flag comments: ‘We all need to listen’
Local Businesses
YES! We’re Open!
Information about businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic
We’re Open!
Submit your business information here
Concho Valley Experts
W&W AFCO Steel–Hirschfeld Division
Entertainment
Contests
Winning with the Weather
Deck Out Your Dad
Texas Lottery
Horoscopes
Pro Football Challenge
CMA Awards
Entertainment
TV Schedule
Concho Valley Live
Top Stories
Shouts of solidarity for black reporter pulled from protests
Top Stories
White House forces reporters to ditch social distancing
Michael Jordan, Jordan Brand announce $100 million donation over next 10 years
Study: Black Americans most interested in COVID-19 news
Kanye West attends Chicago protest, donates $2M to victims
Community
Beyond Borders
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Teacher of the Week
Birthday Greetings
Home for the Holidays
Clear the Shelters
Events
Top Stories
Bishop Michael Sis delivers a message on the Catholic response to racism in the wake of the death of George Floyd
Video
Top Stories
COVID-19 update for San Angelo and Tom Green County from the Health Department
The City of San Angelo addresses camping at Lake Nasworthy
Daily COVID-19 update for San Angelo and Tom Green County from the Health Department
Daily COVID-19 update for San Angelo and Tom Green County from the Health Department
Lifestyle
Remarkable Women
Health News
Coronavirus
Health Resource Center
Health Beat
Savor
Financial Services Center
Education
About Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Work for Us
Sign Up for Email
Digital Marketing Services
KLST – Meet the team
KSAN – Meet the team
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
#freedomfellowshipchurch
Local church hosting annual food drives with a few challenges
Video
Back on the Track: W.F.O Motorsports provides racing fans a place to call home
Video
KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update - Friday June 5, 2020
Video
KLST Evening Forecast: Friday June 5th
Video
Local church hosting annual food drives with a few challenges
Video
KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, June 5th
Video
What's new at ASU?
Video
KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, June 5th
Video
KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update - Thursday June 4, 2020
Video
Thu 6.4
Video
Local landscaper greets neighbors with patriotism
Video
KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, June 4th
Video
KLST News Midday - Financial Services Center
Video
CVHP News: June 4, 2020
Video
Making Cents: June 3, 2020
Video
KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, June 4th
Video
KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update - Wednesday June 3, 2020
Video
The San Angelo N.A.A.C.P's future plans after recent protests
Video
Wed 6.3
Video
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Woman charged in domestic violence shooting in Paulann subdivision
Two former Runnels County jailers arrested for sexual relations with an inmate
Gallery
Mobile COVID-19 testing is coming to Winters Texas for Runnels County residents
San Angelo looking forward to growth
Video
Albert Uderzo, a creator of French hero Asterix, dies at 92