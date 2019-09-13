Eagle Badge

Skip to content
ConchoValleyHomepage.com
San Angelo
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
West Texas Strong
Local News
Crime
Jail Logs
Our Water
Concho Valley Live
Hispanic Heritage Month
News Connection
Weird News
BorderReport.com
State & Regional
Texas Politics
National News
World News
CVHP D.C. Bureau
Business
AG News
Top Stories
Liquid forces California Senate to relocate for last session
House committee subpoenas acting intelligence director
Trufant Bros. Tattoo celebrates “Friday the 13th” with 24 hours of tattoos
KLST PM Forecast: Friday, September 13th, 2019
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast/Map Center
Submit your weather photos
KLST Weather
KSAN Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Skylive Cactus West
Skylive Cactus North
Skylive Cactus East
Skylive Cactus South
Severe Weather Special 2019
Closings
Closings Login
Sports
Local Sports
Locker Room
Inside the Game
Season Pass
Texas Online Overtime
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
Big Race – Indy
CV Crossover
Top Stories
High School Football: Week 3
Top Stories
HIGHLIGHTS: Lake View starts 3-0 for the first time since 1983.
ASU Belles ready for home opener
Wall Baseball to receive State Championship rings
Chiefs want to build off milestone win
Local Businesses
Concho Valley Experts
AFCO Steel: Hirschfeld
Entertainment
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Dr. Pepper Throwback Thursday
Entertainment
TV Schedule
Concho Valley Live
Derailed
Top Stories
Prize winning historian Jean Edward Smith dead at 86
Top Stories
Ohio gamer sentenced to 15 months prison in ‘swatting’ case
Top Stories
Auction of collection of TCM’s Robert Osborne includes Oscar
Sam Smith announces new pronouns of ‘they’ and ‘them’
The Latest: Huffman says she accepts college scam punishment
Cardi B, A$AP Rocky and more support Rihanna’s Diamond Ball
Community
Teacher of the Week
Birthday Greetings
Clear the Shelters
Events
SAISD Graduations – replay
Lifestyle
Health News
Health Resource Center
Health Beat
Savor
Financial Services Center
Education
Top Stories
Infant brain expert says early years are critical for mental health
About Us
Contact Us
Work for Us
Sign Up for Email
Digital Marketing Services
KLST – Meet the team
KSAN – Meet the team
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Eagle Badge
14-year-old Eagle Scout prepares emergency trauma kits for Howard College
Trending Stories
A woman is paralyzed after eating an expired can of soup
Two Arrested Behind Church for Prostitution
Ohio day care workers charged after 5-year-old endures ‘extreme bullying’
An Ohio woman who buried her newborn in the backyard will serve no more jail time
Fort Worth police say mass shooting prevented by father who reported own son