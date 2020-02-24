Skip to content
ConchoValleyHomepage.com
San Angelo
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
LIVE
/ Video
Live
Latest Video
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Remarkable Women
Crime
Jail Logs
Our Water
Concho Valley Live
Rodeo
BorderReport.com
News Connection
West Texas Strong
State & Regional
National News
CVHP D.C. Bureau
Business
AG News
Top Stories
Pioneering black NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson dies
SAFD to test emergency alert system
Justices to hear Philly dispute over same-sex foster parents
Police Chief Frank Carter, City Clerk Julia Antilley weigh in on not having a City election in 2020
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast/Map Center
Submit your weather photos
KLST Weather
KSAN Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Skylive Cactus West
Skylive Cactus North
Skylive Cactus East
Skylive Cactus South
Severe Weather Special 2019
Closings
Closings Login
Sports
Local Sports
CV Crossover
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
Silver Star Nation
Locker Room
Inside the Game
Season Pass
Texas Online Overtime
Big Race – Indy
The Big Game
Top Stories
Season Pass Ep. 26: Playoff madness continues; Five area teams shoot way to girls regional quarterfinals
Video
Top Stories
KLST Player of the Week: Turner lights up scoreboard in wins over Javelinas, Dustdevils
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: No. 1 Rams improve to 14-0 with sweep over Chaps
Video
Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup takes center stage in San Angelo
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Rams finish with three double-doubles, push past Dustdevils
Video
Local Businesses
Concho Valley Experts
W&W AFCO Steel–Hirschfeld Division
Entertainment
Contests
Texas Lottery
Horoscopes
Pro Football Challenge
CMA Awards
Entertainment
TV Schedule
Concho Valley Live
Top Stories
The Latest: Defense vows to appeal Weinstein’s conviction
Top Stories
Jane Goodall’s ‘The Book of Hope’ coming out in 2021
Auschwitz Museum upset at scene in Amazon series ‘Hunters’
Harvey Weinstein found guilty in landmark #MeToo moment
Actor Jussie Smollett pleads not guilty to restored charges
Community
Beyond Borders
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Teacher of the Week
Birthday Greetings
Home for the Holidays
Clear the Shelters
Events
Top Stories
Children’s book “The Nuff” released at Texas H-E-B stores
Video
Top Stories
Emergency alert system test on Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Soap-opera star Eric Braeden held book signing at Eggemeyer’s general store
Video
Rodeo Finals: Sechrist takes the win
CV Live 02/06/20: Pam Hammer talks about Habitat for Humanity’s upcoming events
Video
Lifestyle
Remarkable Women
Health News
Coronavirus
Health Resource Center
Health Beat
Savor
Financial Services Center
Education
Top Stories
Coffee Talk with Morgan Chegwidden
Video
Top Stories
Costco to begin enforcing members-only ban at its food courts
Video
KFC goes national with its chicken and donuts sandwich
Mother connects with the recipient of her daughter’s heart
Video
SAVOR: Chicken Pita Tacos
Video
About Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Work for Us
Sign Up for Email
Digital Marketing Services
KLST – Meet the team
KSAN – Meet the team
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
drill
SAFD to test emergency alert system
Adult Literacy Council
Video
Galilee Missionary Baptist Church
Video
Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup takes center stage in San Angelo
Video
Frank Carter gives statement on being Police Chief for four more years
Video
City Clerk Julia Antilley gives details on election process
Video
CVHP News: February 24, 2020
Video
Coffee Talk with Morgan Chegwidden
Video
Producers Livestock Auction Report
Video
Producers Livestock Auction Report
Video
Full Weather Forecast
Video
Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call
Video
Bus Stop Forecast
Video
Season Pass Ep. 26: Playoff madness continues; Five area teams pave way to girls regional quarterfinals
Video
KLST Player of the Week: Turner lights up scoreboard in wins over Javelinas, Dustdevils
Video
Fort Concho Elementary fifth grader hosts food drive
Video
KSAN Weather at 10:00 p.m.
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: No. 1 Rams improve to 14-0 with sweep over Chaps
Video
Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup takes center stage in San Angelo
Video
Trending Stories
Jail Log: February 22-24, 2020
Police Chief Frank Carter, City Clerk Julia Antilley weigh in on not having a City election in 2020
Video
Weather
The Lady of Agreda musical stage performance is in development
Video
Update on the case of Brandon Mason Lawson