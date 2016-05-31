District Attorney

Skip to content
ConchoValleyHomepage.com
San Angelo
100°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Jail Logs
Our Water
Concho Valley Live
News Connection
Weird News
State & Regional
Texas Politics
Gov. Abbott Town Hall
National News
World News
CVHP D.C. Bureau
Business
AG News
Top Stories
Heat Advisories extended until Monday August 19
Mickelson late to the course after lightning hits hotel
Sanders’ criminal justice plan aims to cut prison population
Suburban voters are pressuring Republicans to act on guns
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast/Map Center
Submit your weather photos
KLST Weather
KSAN Weather
Skylive Cactus West
Skylive Cactus North
Skylive Cactus East
Skylive Cactus South
Severe Weather Special 2019
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
Inside the Game
Season Pass
Locker Room
Silver Star Nation
Big Race – Indy
CV Crossover
Top Stories
NITA VANNOY: Snyder eliminates Bronte in Gold Division
Top Stories
NITA VANNOY: Central falls to Frenship in Gold Division Championship
Top Stories
Bronte more acclimated with sixman style of play entering Matta’s second season
Nita Vannoy: Miles Beats Veribest in Silver Division Bracket
Water Valley Enters Nathan Hayes Era
Nita Vannoy: Central defeats Miles; Sweeps all three opponents to advance to Gold bracket
Local Businesses
Concho Valley Experts
AFCO Steel: Hirschfeld
Entertainment
Contests
Winning with the Weather
Entertainment
TV Schedule
Concho Valley Live
Derailed
Top Stories
‘Good Boys’ is No. 1, ends a drought for R-rated comedies
Top Stories
Experts: Burning Man playa dust not serious health concern
Top Stories
Heather Locklear pleads no contest to fighting with deputies
‘Easy Rider’ star, 1960s swashbuckler Peter Fonda dies at 79
LA Opera declines details on Placido Domingo investigation
‘After the Wedding’ was a family affair for Julianne Moore
Community
Teacher of the Week
Birthday Greetings
Clear the Shelters
Events
SAISD Graduations – replay
Top Stories
Sign up: Concho Valley Veteran’s Day Parade 2019
Lifestyle
Health News
Health Resource Center
Health Beat
Savor
Financial Services Center
Education
About Us
Contact Us
Sign Up for Email
Digital Marketing Services
KLST – Meet the team
KSAN – Meet the team
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
District Attorney
Final Day in Office for 119th DA, George McCrea
Trending Stories
Heat Advisories extended until Monday August 19
Governor Greg Abbott Signs bill that could bring an interstate through San Angelo