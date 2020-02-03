Skip to content
District 4-2A
UIL REALIGNMENT: Lake View stays put in District 4-2A Division I
Mon 2.3 Noon forecast
UIL REALIGNMENT: Irion County finds home with District 14-1A Div. 1
UIL REALIGNMENT: Central reunited with Little Southwest Conference rivals
UIL REALIGNMENT: Ballinger, Brady reignite rivalry in District 2-2A Div. II
San Angelo 2020 Stock Show and Rodeo Parade
KSAN News at 10:00 p.m. Rodeo Highlights February 1, 2020
KSAN News at 10:00 p.m. Senora Scott interviews Blaine Cox, Tie Down Roper
KSAN News at 10:00 p.m. Rodeo Highlights January 31, 2020
KSAN News at 10:00 p.m. Senora Scott interviews Kobyn Williams
KLST News at 5:00 p.m. January 31, 2020
Mon 2.3 AM forecast
2.3 Lunch menu
Bus stop forecast 2.3
HIGHLIGHTS: Rams shutout Greyhounds in series finale
KLST Player of the Week: No. 12 Irion County remains perfect after strong week from Coffell, Councilman
Season Pass Ep. 23: Angelo State welcomes back spring sports
KSAN Weather at 10:00 p.m.
HIGHLIGHTS: Rams shutout Greyhounds in series finale
Jail Log: February 1-3, 2020
Woman wanted by San Angelo Police, Crime Stoppers for alleged connection to homicide
UIL REALIGNMENT: Central reunited with Little Southwest Conference rivals
Weather
UIL REALIGNMENT: TLCA joins Wall in District 3-3A Division I