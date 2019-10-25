Skip to content
ConchoValleyHomepage.com
San Angelo
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Veterans Voices
Your Local Election HQ
Local News
West Texas Strong
Crime
Jail Logs
Our Water
Concho Valley Live
Hispanic Heritage Month
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
News Connection
Weird News
State & Regional
Texas Politics
National News
World News
CVHP D.C. Bureau
Business
AG News
Top Stories
Attorney Jody Fauley recipient of the ‘2019 Criselda Paz Award’
Red Ribbon Week: ‘The Eagles send a message to stay drug free’
Firefighters race to control blazes before winds roar back
A light freeze is possible across the Concho Valley Saturday morning
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast/Map Center
Submit your weather photos
KLST Weather
KSAN Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Skylive Cactus West
Skylive Cactus North
Skylive Cactus East
Skylive Cactus South
Severe Weather Special 2019
Closings
Closings Login
Sports
Local Sports
Locker Room
Inside the Game
Season Pass
Texas Online Overtime
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
Big Race – Indy
CV Crossover
Top Stories
Real-Time High School Football Scoreboard Week 9
Top Stories
Dallas Cowboys’ Michael Gallup coming to San Angelo in February 2020
Lifelong Astros fans gear up for Game 1 of 2019 World Series
CENTRAL FOOTBALL: Not time to panic yet
Jeff Girsch talks rankings, win over WT
Video
Local Businesses
Concho Valley Experts
AFCO Steel: Hirschfeld
Entertainment
Contests
Turkey Day Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
Dr. Pepper Throwback Thursday
CMA Awards
Entertainment
TV Schedule
Concho Valley Live
Derailed
Top Stories
Hallmark Channel begins airing Christmas movies today
Top Stories
Jeers for Harvey Weinstein at NYC actors showcase
Huffman released with 2 days left on 2-week prison term
Queen Elizabeth honors Booker Prize winner Margaret Atwood
Video seems to contradict hotel that ousted Gretchen Wilson
Community
Teacher of the Week
Birthday Greetings
Submit your display! 31 Nights of Lights
Clear the Shelters
Events
SAISD Graduations – replay
Top Stories
HEB Feast of Sharing: free rides from CVT
Top Stories
Invitation to Sing: Tonesmen looking for a few good men
Lifestyle
Health News
Health Resource Center
Health Beat
Savor
Financial Services Center
Education
About Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Work for Us
Sign Up for Email
Digital Marketing Services
KLST – Meet the team
KSAN – Meet the team
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Criselda Paz Award
Attorney Jody Fauley recipient of the ‘2019 Criselda Paz Award’
KLST PM Forecast: Friday, October 25th, 2019
Video
FIRST CHOICE MANAGEMENT 2ND ANNUAL TRUNK OR TREAT
Video
BENEFIT FOR WESTON FESPERMAN
Video
TOYS FOR TOTS
Video
Radiation Therapy - Dr. James Studt
Video
Baked Avocado Eggs
Video
Coach Alfonso Lara - Central Freshman Campus
Video
CVHP News: Friday, October 25, 2019
Video
Fri 10.25 AM forecast
Video
KSAN Storm Team Daily Forecast Update - Thursday October 24, 2019
Video
KSAN Storm Team Daily Forecast Update - Thursday October 24, 2019
Video
Live from the Fall Festival at Jim Bass Ford: Thursday, October 24th, 2019
Video
How to Texas: Episode 1
Video
CVHP News: Thursday, October 24, 2019
Video
DRG - Dr. Luis Duarte
Video
Making Cents Episode 111
Video
Thu 10.24 AM forecast
Video
KSAN Storm Team 10pm Daily Forecast update Wednesday October 23, 2019
Video
Trending Stories
Coach Alfonso Lara – Central Freshman Campus
Weather
OUR WATER: San Angelo receives 56 million in water funding
San Angelo man arrested, charged with crimes against children
Red Ribbon Week: ‘The Eagles send a message to stay drug free’