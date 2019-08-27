cooler temperatures

Skip to content
ConchoValleyHomepage.com
San Angelo
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Jail Logs
Our Water
Concho Valley Live
News Connection
Weird News
State & Regional
Texas Politics
Gov. Abbott Town Hall
National News
World News
CVHP D.C. Bureau
Business
AG News
Top Stories
KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Tuesday August 27, 2019
TS Dorian expected to strengthen, could hit Puerto Rico
Reeves wins Republican nomination for Mississippi governor
The Latest: Hood says Reeves relies on ‘labels,’ not issues
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast/Map Center
Submit your weather photos
KLST Weather
KSAN Weather
Skylive Cactus West
Skylive Cactus North
Skylive Cactus East
Skylive Cactus South
Severe Weather Special 2019
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
Inside the Game
Season Pass
Locker Room
Silver Star Nation
Big Race – Indy
CV Crossover
Top Stories
Wall holds off late surge from Water Valley
Top Stories
Central beats Abilene Cooper in four sets
Top Stories
Fort Stockton downs Lake View in five sets
Season Pass Ep. 2: Miles wins Bronte Showdown; Angelo State ready for fall sports
BRONTE SHOWDOWN: Miles claims gold medal; Defeats Bronte in straight sets
Bronte Showdown: Sterling City takes third place over Benjamin
Local Businesses
Concho Valley Experts
AFCO Steel: Hirschfeld
Entertainment
Contests
Winning with the Weather
Entertainment
TV Schedule
Concho Valley Live
Derailed
Top Stories
Leslie Jones exiting ‘SNL,’ Kate McKinnon back next season
Top Stories
Lawyers drop request for author’s lottery scandal book notes
Top Stories
Margaret Atwood among 2019 Center for Fiction honorees
Dragon Con co-founder’s legal saga marked by strange twists
Beyoncé’s music director on Emmy nod : ‘It feels good’
Netflix to give ‘The Irishman’ exclusive theatrical release
Community
Teacher of the Week
Birthday Greetings
Clear the Shelters
Events
SAISD Graduations – replay
Top Stories
Sign up: Concho Valley Veteran’s Day Parade 2019
Lifestyle
Health News
Health Resource Center
Health Beat
Savor
Financial Services Center
Education
About Us
Contact Us
Sign Up for Email
Digital Marketing Services
KLST – Meet the team
KSAN – Meet the team
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
cooler temperatures
KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Tuesday August 27, 2019