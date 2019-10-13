commissioner bill ford

Skip to content
ConchoValleyHomepage.com
San Angelo
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Balloon Fiesta
Veterans Voices
Local News
West Texas Strong
Crime
Jail Logs
Our Water
Concho Valley Live
Hispanic Heritage Month
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
News Connection
Weird News
State & Regional
Texas Politics
National News
World News
CVHP D.C. Bureau
Business
AG News
Top Stories
Law gives child sex assault victims more time to file suits
AP Top 25: LSU jumps to No. 2; Upset drops Georgia to No. 10
Family seeks answers after police kill Texas woman at home
Voters weary of more investigations as impeachment ramps up
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast/Map Center
Submit your weather photos
KLST Weather
KSAN Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Skylive Cactus West
Skylive Cactus North
Skylive Cactus East
Skylive Cactus South
Severe Weather Special 2019
Closings
Closings Login
Sports
Local Sports
Locker Room
Inside the Game
Season Pass
Texas Online Overtime
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
Big Race – Indy
CV Crossover
Top Stories
HIGHLIGHTS: Ledyard, Gilbreath power Belles to ninth straight win
Top Stories
HIGHLIGHTS: Lake View suffers fourth straight loss, falls to Hereford 45-14
HIGHLIGHTS: Belles win fourth straight with victory over Falcons
HIGHLIGHTS: Angelo State defeats Western New Mexico on Homecoming
Inside the Game: Week 7
Video
Local Businesses
Concho Valley Experts
AFCO Steel: Hirschfeld
Entertainment
Contests
CMA Awards
Pro Football Challenge
Dr. Pepper Throwback Thursday
Entertainment
TV Schedule
Concho Valley Live
Derailed
Top Stories
Queen Latifah to receive Harvard black culture award
Top Stories
Scorsese says he’s open-minded about Netflix film revolution
5 rappers removed from NYC festival at request of police
Jessye Norman, opera icon, memorialized at hometown funeral
Robert Forster, Oscar nominee for ‘Jackie Brown,’ dies at 78
Community
Teacher of the Week
Birthday Greetings
Clear the Shelters
Events
SAISD Graduations – replay
Top Stories
Invitation to Sing: Tonesmen looking for a few good men
Lifestyle
Health News
Health Resource Center
Health Beat
Savor
Financial Services Center
Education
About Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Work for Us
Sign Up for Email
Digital Marketing Services
KLST – Meet the team
KSAN – Meet the team
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
commissioner bill ford
Pugh Park groundbreaking promises great community benefit
HIGHLIGHTS: Belles stay perfect in conference with sweep of Lady Buffs
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Lake View drops fourth straight game
Video
KSAN Storm Team Weather Update
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Belles win 4th straight with victory over Falcons
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Angelo State defeats Western New Mexico on Homecoming
Video
KLST Weather Forecast; Saturday October 12, 2019
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: No. 8 Sterling City Beats Water Valley in District Opener
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Veribest vs Robert Lee
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Brady tops Ingram Moore on senior night
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Abilene High vs Central
Video
Inside the Game: Week 7
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Miles knocks off Menard
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Ballinger blanks Bangs, snaps losing skid
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: TLCA beats Grape Creek for first win of season
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Clyde vs No. 3 Wall
Video
KSAN Storm Team Daily Forecast Update - Friday October 11, 2019
Video
KLST PM Forecast: Friday, October 11th, 2019
Video
GOLDEN EXES LUNCHEON
Video
Trending Stories
Fourth annual San Angelo Comic Con
HIGHLIGHTS: Ledyard, Gilbreath power Belles to ninth straight win
HIGHLIGHTS: Eden defeats Water Valley 52-32
GALLERY: Monarch Butterfly migration arrives in the Concho Valley
Pugh Park groundbreaking promises great community benefit