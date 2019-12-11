Skip to content
ConchoValleyHomepage.com
San Angelo
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
LIVE
/ Video
Live
Latest Video
News
Remarkable Women
Your Local Election HQ
Home for the Holidays
Local News
Lone Star NYE 2020
Crime
Jail Logs
Our Water
Concho Valley Live
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
BorderReport.com
News Connection
West Texas Strong
State & Regional
Texas Politics
National News
CVHP D.C. Bureau
Business
AG News
Top Stories
House approves bill that gives farmworkers right to earn legal status
Vehicle collision on West Houston Harte
U.S. Census Bureau director promotes census job opportunities in Texas
East Angelo Lions Club donates money to more than a dozen local service agencies
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast/Map Center
Submit your weather photos
KLST Weather
KSAN Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Skylive Cactus West
Skylive Cactus North
Skylive Cactus East
Skylive Cactus South
Severe Weather Special 2019
Closings
Closings Login
Sports
Local Sports
Locker Room
Inside the Game
Season Pass
Texas Online Overtime
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
Big Race – Indy
CV Crossover
Top Stories
Rams head coach Cinco Boone: ‘We were a better team than Dallas Baptist’
Top Stories
Recapping the 2019 high school football season
HIGHLIGHTS: TLCA steals road win over Miles, 56-42
HIGHLIGHTS: Smithwick leads Miles to 29-point win over TLCA
HIGHLIGHTS: Christoval Cougars get a big road win over Water Valley
Local Businesses
Concho Valley Experts
AFCO Steel: Hirschfeld
Entertainment
Contests
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge
CMA Awards
Entertainment
TV Schedule
Concho Valley Live
Top Stories
Review: ‘Bombshell’ breezes through a Fox News rebellion
Top Stories
Reese Witherspoon honored at Women in Entertainment gala
Top Stories
Ocasio-Cortez says Fox News airs ‘unmitigated racism’
Report: Weinstein reaches tentative $25M deal with accusers
Sinclair dumping former Trump aide Epshteyn’s commentaries
Ryan Reynolds says he related to Peloton actress’ plight
Community
Beyond Borders
Teacher of the Week
Birthday Greetings
Home for the Holidays
KSAN Stadium Park Gift Guide 2019
31 Nights of Lights….Submit your display!
Lone Star NYE 2020
Clear the Shelters
Events
SAISD Graduations – replay
Top Stories
Beyond Borders
Lifestyle
Remarkable Women
Health News
Health Resource Center
Health Beat
Savor
Financial Services Center
Education
About Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Work for Us
Sign Up for Email
Digital Marketing Services
KLST – Meet the team
KSAN – Meet the team
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
collapse
OUR WATER: sewer main repair expected to take weeks
OUR WATER: sewer main update
Video
Rams head coach Cinco Boone: 'We were a better team than Dallas Baptist'
Video
GINGERBREAD HOUSE COMPETITION
Video
HEB
Video
KLST PM Forecast: Wednesday, December 11th, 2019
Video
VFW
Video
CHRISTMAS HOPE
Video
KSAN Storm Team 6pm Forecast Update - Wednesday December 11, 2019
Video
EAST LIONS DONATIONS
Video
HOLIDAY STRESS AND DEPRESSION
Video
Recapping the 2019 high school football season
Video
wed 12.11 Full forecast
Video
Nick George with HEB
Video
CVHP News: December 11, 2019
Video
Wed 12.11 Full Forecast
Video
Wed 12.11 SAISD Lunch Menu
Video
Wed 12.11 Birthday roll call
Video
Wed 12.11 bus stop
Video
Trending Stories
12/11/19 Jail Log
Vehicle collision on West Houston Harte
A tornado sighted southeast of Odessa earlier this afternoon
HIGHLIGHTS: Smithwick leads Miles to 29-point win over TLCA
Goodfellow AFB confirms investigation of theft by airman