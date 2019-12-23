Christmas in the Park

Skip to content
ConchoValleyHomepage.com
San Angelo
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
LIVE
/ Video
Live
Latest Video
News
Remarkable Women
Your Local Election HQ
Home for the Holidays
Local News
Lone Star NYE 2020
Crime
Jail Logs
Our Water
Concho Valley Live
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
BorderReport.com
News Connection
West Texas Strong
State & Regional
Texas Politics
National News
CVHP D.C. Bureau
Business
AG News
Top Stories
Santa Claus arrived to San Angelo early during Heritage Park’s Christmas celebration
San Angelo named to “True West” magazine “Best of the West”
More DPS Troopers will be on patrol this holiday season
Frustrated and cold, Mexicans displaced by drug violence give up on US asylum claim
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast/Map Center
Submit your weather photos
KLST Weather
KSAN Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Skylive Cactus West
Skylive Cactus North
Skylive Cactus East
Skylive Cactus South
Severe Weather Special 2019
Closings
Closings Login
Sports
Local Sports
Rodeo
CV Crossover
Japan 2020
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
Locker Room
Inside the Game
Season Pass
Texas Online Overtime
Big Race – Indy
Top Stories
KLST Player of the Week: Moore dominates on both ends of floor, falls short of triple-double
Top Stories
KSA Invitational a growing experience for Lady Cougars
Rams bounce-back with win over Aggies
Belles use late run to top Aggies
Texans win AFC South title with victory over Bucs
Local Businesses
Concho Valley Experts
W&W AFCO Steel–Hirschfeld Division
Entertainment
Texas Lottery
Horoscopes
Contests
Nominate a Remarkable Woman
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge
CMA Awards
Entertainment
TV Schedule
Concho Valley Live
Top Stories
‘Just Mercy’ aims for justice on death row, and in Hollywood
Top Stories
Book Review: `This Is Happiness’ is a breathtaking tale
Busy Philipps says her family likes spontaneous travel
Review: A technical feat, ‘1917’ is great storytelling, too
Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2019
Community
Beyond Borders
Teacher of the Week
Birthday Greetings
Home for the Holidays
KSAN Stadium Park Gift Guide 2019
31 Nights of Lights….Submit your display!
Lone Star NYE 2020
Clear the Shelters
Events
SAISD Graduations – replay
Top Stories
Hon. Marilyn Aboussie, board chair of the San Angelo Health Foundation announces retirement of president Tom Early
Top Stories
Blood drive
Beyond Borders
Lifestyle
Remarkable Women
Health News
Health Resource Center
Health Beat
Savor
Financial Services Center
Education
About Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Work for Us
Sign Up for Email
Digital Marketing Services
KLST – Meet the team
KSAN – Meet the team
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Christmas in the Park
Santa Claus arrived to San Angelo early during Heritage Park’s Christmas celebration
TRUE WEST
Video
HOLIDAY TRAVEL
Video
CHRISTMAS IN THE PARK
Video
CHRISTMAS IN THE PARK
Video
KLST Weather Forecast; 6PM Monday December 23, 2019
Video
Mon 12.23 Noon forecast
Video
Mon 12.23 midday update
Video
CVHP News: December 23, 2019
Video
Concho Valley This Morning - Coffee Talk with Jordan Minjarez
Video
Concho Valley This Morning - K & J ON THE JOB
Video
Mon 12.23 Full forecast
Video
Concho Valley This Morning - Birthday Roll Call
Video
Concho Valley This Morning - oUT THE dOOR fORECAST
Video
KLST Player of the Week: Moore dominates on both ends of floor, falls short of triple-double
Video
STEVE HOFSTETTER IN SAN ANGELO
Video
SOUTH SAN ANGELO HOUSE FIRE
Video
KLST Weather Forecast; Sunday December 22, 2019
Video
KSA Invitational a growing experience for Lady Cougars
Video
Trending Stories
FBI issues nationwide search for 2 children believed to be in extreme danger
6 more horses found shot to death in eastern Kentucky
12/23/19 Jail Log
San Angelo named to “True West” magazine “Best of the West”
A Warm Christmas Ahead. Could it be a Record Breaker?