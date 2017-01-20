Charlotte_farmer

Skip to content
ConchoValleyHomepage.com
San Angelo
99°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Jail Logs
Our Water
Concho Valley Live
News Connection
Weird News
State & Regional
Texas Politics
Gov. Abbott Town Hall
National News
World News
CVHP D.C. Bureau
Business
AG News
Top Stories
Jill Ellis stepping down as women’s national team coach
Republicans take wait-and-see approach to Trump intel pick
Sheriff: Wisconsin gunman may have imitated Closs kidnapping
Nexstar Media Group to host Texas Governor Greg Abbott townhall televised statewide on August 15
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast/Map Center
Submit your weather photos
KLST Weather
KSAN Weather
Skylive Cactus West
Skylive Cactus North
Skylive Cactus East
Skylive Cactus South
Severe Weather Special 2019
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
Inside the Game
Season Pass
Locker Room
Silver Star Nation
Big Race – Indy
Top Stories
Dave Campbell’s predicts Ozona to finish fourth in District 3-2A
Top Stories
Quinn: Anthem protests ‘might come up’ with Cowboys’ Jones
Top Stories
Astros’ Marisnick 2-game suspension upheld by MLB
Angelo State football selected fifth in LSC Preseason Poll
Koepka outduels McIlroy, wins first WGC title by 3 strokes
Semien homers, A’s beat Rangers 6-5 on walk-off walk
Local Businesses
Concho Valley Experts
AFCO Steel: Hirschfeld
Entertainment
Winning with the Weather
Entertainment
TV Schedule
Concho Valley Live
Did You Know?
Top Stories
Producer of 1969’s Woodstock calls it a lesson in community
Top Stories
Media fight takes on an unusually personal tone
Top Stories
The Latest: Attorney says Katy Perry hit earned $41M
Prince Harry says he and Meghan will have 2 kids ‘maximum’
Lebanon festival drops popular band after Christian pressure
New Julia Alvarez novel, ‘Afterlife,’ coming next April
Community
Teacher of the Week
Birthday Greetings
Clear the Shelters
Events
SAISD Graduations – replay
Top Stories
SAISD Announces New Campus Principals
Top Stories
Art show at Fort Concho through August
Top Stories
San Angelo first responders receive Walmart grant funds
Lifestyle
Health News
Health Resource Center
Health Beat
Savor
Financial Services Center
Education
About Us
Contact Us
Sign Up for Email
Digital Marketing Services
KLST – Meet the team
KSAN – Meet the team
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Charlotte_farmer
Top Local Stories Today 01/20/17
Don't Miss
Veterans now serving on Capitol Hill come together to clean up Vietnam Veterans Memorial
JL Bar Ranch, Resort, and Spa presents check to Cook’s Children’s Hospital
There is an online petition to change the day of Halloween
Health Beat Don’t Miss
Movie Listings Don’t Miss
Concho Valley Experts Don’t Miss
Savor Don’t Miss