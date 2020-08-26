chadbournetavern

Skip to content
ConchoValleyHomepage.com
San Angelo
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
LIVE
/ Video
Live
Latest Video
News
Local News
Submit your news photos and videos here
Destination Texas
Back to School
Coronavirus
Crime
Jail Logs
Our Water
Concho Valley Live
News Connection
Your Local Election HQ
Rodeo
BorderReport.com
Remarkable Women
State & Regional
National News
CVHP D.C. Bureau
Business
AG News
Beyond Borders
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Legal limbo brings anxiety, stress to asylum seekers riding out pandemic in Mexico
Video
Report: Brewers boycott game against Cincinnati Reds
Louisiana governor: Leave Laura’s path or meet ‘unsurvivable’ surge
Long border waits seemingly vanish overnight at California crossing
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast/Map Center
Submit your weather photos and videos here
KLST Weather
KSAN Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Skylive Cactus West
Skylive Cactus North
Skylive Cactus East
Skylive Cactus South
Severe Weather
Severe Weather Special 2019
Closings
Closings Login
Sports
REPLAY: 2020 Friday Night Football Preview Show
Local Sports
Submit your sports photos and videos here
Locker Room
Season Pass
Inside the Game
SILVER STAR NATION: Who is the Greatest of all Time?
Silver Star Nation
NFL Draft
CV Crossover
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Texas Online Overtime
Big Race – Indy
The Big Game
Top Stories
Report: Brewers boycott game against Cincinnati Reds
How high school football games will be different for fans in 2020
Video
Lake View going for back to back season-opening wins for first time since 1999
Video
Milwaukee Bucks boycott Game 5 against Magic following shooting of Jacob Blake
Business
YES! We’re Open!
Information about businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic
We’re Open!
Submit your business information here
Concho Valley Experts
W&W AFCO Steel–Hirschfeld Division
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Entertainment
Contests
Winning with the Weather
Texas Lottery
Horoscopes
Pro Football Challenge
CMA Awards
Entertainment
TV Schedule
Concho Valley Live
Top Stories
Guilfoyle’s loud RNC speech makes her the comics’ favorite
Top Stories
Computer pioneer Arnold Spielberg, Steven’s dad, dies at 103
29-year-old Dutch writer wins International Booker Prize
John Lennon’s killer denied parole for an 11th time
`Comedy in Color’ audiobook coming out Sept. 29
Community
Birthday Greetings
Clear the Shelters
Events
Teacher of the Week
Teacher of the Week nomination form
Health News
Health Resource Center
Health Beat
Financial Services Center
Education
Top Stories
Happy International Dog Day!
Video
Top Stories
20 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department
AEP Texas states restoration of power by Sunday evening for San Angelo residents
The City of San Angelo issues statement on the disposal of storm debris
San Angelo Police respond to an accidental shooting incident involving a 2 year old child
About Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Work for Us
Sign Up for Email
Digital Marketing Services
KLST – Meet the team
KSAN – Meet the team
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
#chadbournetavern
The Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission Eliminated All Bars and Nightclubs in the State of Texas
Video
Wed 8.26
Video
Lake View going for back to back season-opening wins for first time since 1999
Video
The Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission Eliminated All Bars and Nightclubs in the State of Texas
Video
Our Water: Chadbourne Street Improvement Project includes mobility access
Video
KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, August 26th
Video
KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, August 26th
Video
KSAN Storm Team Weather - August 26, 2020 at 10:00 p.m.
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Veribest opens season with win, outlasts Grape Creek in four-set thriller
Video
KSAN Storm Team Weather - August 25, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.
Video
Tues 8.25
Video
CVHP News: August 25, 2020
Video
KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, August 25th
Video
KSAN Storm Team Weather - August 24, 2020 at 10:00 p.m.
Video
KSAN Storm Team Weather - August 24, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.
Video
Mon 8.24
Video
Dove season starting soon for Tom Green County
Video
KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, August 24th
Video
'Within an hour': Faith-based community comes together to help grandmother set to adopt grandchildren
Video
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Trending Stories
Coastal Texas residents fearful for loved ones as Laura approaches with ‘unsurvivable storm surge’
Video
Watch Live: Family attorney speaks about the discovery of Sgt. Fernandes’s body
Live
Storm damage in San Angelo the result of strong winds, but not a tornado
Video
Lake View, Water Valley cancel volleyball match amid positive test
The Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission Eliminated All Bars and Nightclubs in the State of Texas
Video