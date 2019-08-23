Skip to content
ConchoValleyHomepage.com
San Angelo
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Jail Logs
Our Water
Concho Valley Live
News Connection
Weird News
State & Regional
Texas Politics
Gov. Abbott Town Hall
National News
World News
CVHP D.C. Bureau
Business
AG News
Top Stories
KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Friday August 23, 2019
Florida man convicted in parking lot shooting of black man
Illinois trooper serving warrant dies from gunshot wounds
Biden evokes ’68, asks: What if Obama had been assassinated?
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast/Map Center
Submit your weather photos
KLST Weather
KSAN Weather
Skylive Cactus West
Skylive Cactus North
Skylive Cactus East
Skylive Cactus South
Severe Weather Special 2019
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
Inside the Game
Season Pass
Locker Room
Silver Star Nation
Big Race – Indy
CV Crossover
Top Stories
Central’s Bozarth gets 800th career win
Top Stories
Pool Play at Bronte Showdown
Top Stories
Inside the Game: Preview Edition
ASU volleyball reloaded for expanded LSC
Cole strikes out 12, Bregman HR lifts Astros over Tigers 6-3
Moncada, Detwiler lead White Sox over Rangers 6-1
Local Businesses
Concho Valley Experts
AFCO Steel: Hirschfeld
Entertainment
Contests
Winning with the Weather
Entertainment
TV Schedule
Concho Valley Live
Derailed
Top Stories
‘GMA’ host Spencer apologizes for Prince George ballet joke
Top Stories
Dave Chappelle set to host benefit concert for Ohio shooting
Top Stories
Top publishers sue Audible over planned captioning feature
Rolling Stones get name on little Martian rock that rolled
Judge close to naming special prosecutor in Smollett case
Men arrested after using open houses to rob celeb’s homes
Community
Teacher of the Week
Birthday Greetings
Clear the Shelters
Events
SAISD Graduations – replay
Top Stories
Sign up: Concho Valley Veteran’s Day Parade 2019
Lifestyle
Health News
Health Resource Center
Health Beat
Savor
Financial Services Center
Education
About Us
Contact Us
Sign Up for Email
Digital Marketing Services
KLST – Meet the team
KSAN – Meet the team
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Bronte Showdown
Pool Play at Bronte Showdown
Trending Stories
Former service provider at the San Angelo state supported living center sentenced to 51 months in prison after pleading guilty to civil rights offense for assaulting resident
An 8-year-old Colorado boy was attacked by a mountain lion
8/23/19 Jail Log
Bank of America to close main locations, and drive-up facility by Dec. 3rd
New Texas law will allow guns in churches