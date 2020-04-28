Skip to content
ConchoValleyHomepage.com
San Angelo
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
LIVE
/ Video
Live
Latest Video
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Remarkable Women
Crime
Jail Logs
Our Water
Concho Valley Live
News Connection
Your Local Election HQ
Rodeo
BorderReport.com
West Texas Strong
State & Regional
National News
CVHP D.C. Bureau
Business
AG News
Top Stories
Lawyer: Honduran teen deported despite claims father sexually abused her back home
Video
Bishop Michael Sis speaks about the road ahead for the church
Video
Video shows Chicago officer shooting subway rider in back
Texas counties with low COVID-19 case count weigh opening businesses at 25% or 50%
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast/Map Center
Submit your weather photos
KLST Weather
KSAN Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Skylive Cactus West
Skylive Cactus North
Skylive Cactus East
Skylive Cactus South
Severe Weather Special 2019
Closings
Closings Login
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Season Pass
Locker Room
CV Crossover
Big Race – Daytona
Silver Star Nation
Inside the Game
Japan 2020
Texas Online Overtime
Big Race – Indy
The Big Game
Top Stories
Lady Cats capture fifth straight district title after unusual ending
Video
Top Stories
McCallie steps down as SAISD Executive AD, announces retirement
Central’s Faught accepts head coaching job at Midland High
Video
Belles soccer ushering in new play style for 2020 season
Video
This Day in Sports: April 26th, 2012
Video
Local Businesses
YES! We’re Open!
Information about businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic
We’re Open!
Submit your business information here
Concho Valley Experts
Entertainment
Contests
Texas Lottery
Horoscopes
Pro Football Challenge
CMA Awards
Entertainment
TV Schedule
Concho Valley Live
Top Stories
Streaming films eligible for Oscars, but for 1 year only
Top Stories
White House reporter apologizes to Trump for question
Streaming films eligible for Oscars, but for 1 year only
Storybooks, radio connect kids isolated in far-flung Alaska
Oprah to headline Facebook, Instagram graduation event
Community
Beyond Borders
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Teacher of the Week
Birthday Greetings
Home for the Holidays
Clear the Shelters
Events
Top Stories
Bishop Michael Sis speaks about the road ahead for the church
Video
Top Stories
San Angelo PAC creates the GRANS Grant
Daily COVID-19 update for San Angelo and Tom Green County from the Health Department
Daily COVID-19 update for San Angelo and Tom Green County from the Health Department
Woman charged with Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon against dollar store employee
Lifestyle
Remarkable Women
Health News
Coronavirus
Health Resource Center
Health Beat
Savor
Financial Services Center
Education
Top Stories
Running out of ideas? Here are 20 ways to beat boredom
Video
Top Stories
Busch offers year of free beer to couples with weddings postponed amid coronavirus
Video
Economists fear national housing crisis
US Census continues 2020 count despite coronavirus outbreak
Video
About Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Work for Us
Sign Up for Email
Digital Marketing Services
KLST – Meet the team
KSAN – Meet the team
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
beauty
Pageant life going digital amid ongoing coronavirus concerns
Central's Faught accepts head coaching job at Midland High
Video
Lady Cats capture fifth straight district title after unusual ending
Video
Tues 4.28
Video
2020 SAN ANGELO GIVES
Video
Man leads San Angelo Police on chase, crashes vehicle
Video
KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, April 28th
Video
Severe Weather Special 2020
Video
CVHP News: April 28, 2020
Video
KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, April 28th
Video
Mon 4.27 overnight
Video
KSAN Storm Team 6pm Forecast Update - Monday April 27, 2020
Video
Belles soccer ushering in new play style for 2020 season
Video
Mon 4.27
Video
CONCHO VALLEY FARMERS MARKET
Video
SAN ANGELO GIVES
Video
KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, April 27th
Video
CVHP News: April 27, 2020
Video
KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, April 27th
Video
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley
Trending Stories
The annual Concho Valley Farmers Market opens this Saturday
Video
Bishop Michael Sis speaks about the road ahead for the church
Video
Texas sales tax holiday for emergency supplies
New scam involving Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Shannon Health System Announces Plans to Acquire San Angelo Community Medical Center