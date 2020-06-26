Skip to content
ConchoValleyHomepage.com
San Angelo
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
LIVE
/ Video
Live
Latest Video
News
Local News
Destination Texas
Coronavirus
Crime
Jail Logs
Our Water
Concho Valley Live
News Connection
Your Local Election HQ
Rodeo
BorderReport.com
Remarkable Women
West Texas Strong
State & Regional
National News
CVHP D.C. Bureau
Business
AG News
Top Stories
Virus visitor bans renew interest in nursing home cameras
Democrats warn against overconfidence in fight against Trump
Once again, Congress unable to act during national trauma
American jailed in Spain was unwitting drug mule, US says
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast/Map Center
Submit your weather photos
KLST Weather
KSAN Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Skylive Cactus West
Skylive Cactus North
Skylive Cactus East
Skylive Cactus South
Severe Weather Special 2019
Closings
Closings Login
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Season Pass
Locker Room
CV Crossover
Big Race – Daytona
Silver Star Nation
Inside the Game
Japan 2020
Texas Online Overtime
Big Race – Indy
The Big Game
Top Stories
NASCAR officials release photo of noose found in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall at Talladega
Top Stories
Steelers-Cowboys Pro Football HOF game canceled
Baseball’s back: MLB sets 60-game schedule that opens July 23 or 24
NHL’s focus shifts to Canadian cities as possible hubs
No charges in NASCAR noose incident involving Black driver
Local Businesses
YES! We’re Open!
Information about businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic
We’re Open!
Submit your business information here
Concho Valley Experts
W&W AFCO Steel–Hirschfeld Division
Entertainment
Contests
Winning with the Weather
Texas Lottery
Horoscopes
Pro Football Challenge
CMA Awards
Entertainment
TV Schedule
Concho Valley Live
Top Stories
Charles Webb, author of ‘The Graduate,’ dies in England
Top Stories
Milton Glaser, designer of ‘I Love NY’ logo, dies at 91
Mike Henry to stop voicing Black character on ‘Family Guy’
Adult film star Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to 3 rapes
St. Louis rapper Huey killed in shooting in Missouri
Community
Beyond Borders
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Teacher of the Week
Birthday Greetings
Home for the Holidays
Clear the Shelters
Events
Top Stories
New San Angelo face mask policy goes into effect this weekend
Top Stories
Railway Museum: Tunes on the Track-Featuring Mykel Martin
COVID-19 update for San Angelo and Tom Green County from the Health Department
COVID-19 update for San Angelo and Tom Green County from the Health Department
COVID-19 update for San Angelo and Tom Green County from the Health Department
Lifestyle
Remarkable Women
Health News
Coronavirus
Health Resource Center
Health Beat
Savor
Financial Services Center
Education
About Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Work for Us
Sign Up for Email
Digital Marketing Services
KLST – Meet the team
KSAN – Meet the team
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
bars
New COVID-19 restrictions in place as cases continue to rise
Video
KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update - Friday June 26, 2020
Video
Fri 6.26 overnight
Video
Fri 6.26
Video
NEW ORDERS
Video
Tom Green County Health Authority on why you should wear a mask
Video
The San Angelo Benchmark Research unit is in the process of phase two with vaccine trials
Video
Making Cents: June 24, 2020
Video
CVHP News: June 26, 2020
Video
KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, June 26th
Video
KSAN Storm Team 10 pm Forecast Update - Thursday June 25, 2020
Video
Thu 6.25
Video
ASU FALL UPDATE
Video
KSAN Storm Team 5pm Forecast Update - Thursday June 25, 2020
Video
The Tom Green County Library System will put phase three of their reopening plan on hold until further notice
Video
KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, June 25th
Video
CVHP News: June 24, 2020
Video
KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, June 25th
Video
WEd 6.24
Video
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Trending Stories
New COVID-19 restrictions in place as cases continue to rise
Video
New San Angelo face mask policy goes into effect this weekend
Destination Texas: Visit Cactus Town and grab a bite at Frozen in Time in Miles
Video
29 new positive cases confirmed by the County Health Department
Gallery
Destination Texas: Christoval
Video