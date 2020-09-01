ballot by mail

Skip to content
ConchoValleyHomepage.com
San Angelo
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
LIVE
/ Video
Live
Latest Video
News
Local News
Submit your news photos and videos here
Coronavirus
Destination Texas
Back to School
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Crime
Jail Logs
Our Water
Concho Valley Live
News Connection
Your Local Election HQ
BorderReport.com
State & Regional
National News
CVHP D.C. Bureau
Business
Beyond Borders
Top Stories
The Latest: India’s daily surges making it world’s epicenter
Pelosi takes heat over visit to California hair salon
DC task force targets monuments, prompting fierce blowback
Portland chief: Violent protests come ‘at increased cost’
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast/Map Center
Submit your weather photos and videos here
KLST Weather
KSAN Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Skylive Cactus West
Skylive Cactus North
Skylive Cactus East
Skylive Cactus South
Severe Weather
Severe Weather Special 2019
Closings
Closings Login
Sports
REPLAY: 2020 Friday Night Football Preview Show
Local Sports
Submit your sports photos and videos here
Locker Room
Season Pass
Inside the Game
SILVER STAR NATION: Who is the Greatest of all Time?
Silver Star Nation
NFL Draft
CV Crossover
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Texas Online Overtime
Big Race – Indy
The Big Game
Top Stories
HIGHLIGHTS: Veribest outlasts Maidens
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Bronte falls to Jim Ned in straight sets
Video
Sterling City set for challenging matchup against May
High school football state rankings: Wall and Mason move; Sterling City and Blackwell stay idle
Business
YES! We’re Open!
Information about businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic
We’re Open!
Submit your business information here
Concho Valley Experts
W&W AFCO Steel–Hirschfeld Division
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Entertainment
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Texas Lottery
Horoscopes
CMA Awards
Entertainment
TV Schedule
Concho Valley Live
Top Stories
Mrs. Trump’s ex-adviser says she taped calls for protection
Top Stories
A keeper of New Orleans Black culture dies at 73
Florida DJ found dead less than month after rape charge
From Dash to Coppola, highlights from TCM’s Women Make Film
Music world to conductor Seiji Ozawa: Happy 85th birthday
Community
Birthday Greetings
Clear the Shelters
Events
Teacher of the Week
Teacher of the Week nomination form
Health News
Health Resource Center
Health Beat
Financial Services Center
Education
Top Stories
10 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department and 1 new death
Top Stories
24 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department
TGC Health Department confirms 55th COVID-19 death
Anti-crime and gang units bust yields arrests, recovery of stolen property
Gallery
Chadbourne Street construction begins Sept. 5
About Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Work for Us
Sign Up for Email
Digital Marketing Services
KLST – Meet the team
KSAN – Meet the team
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
ballot by mail
Deadlines to keep in mind ahead of 2020 election
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Veribest knocks off Lake View
Video
Grape Creek takes contested match with Early
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Bronte falls to Jim Ned in straight sets
Video
KSAN Storm Team Weather - September 1, 2020 at 10:00 p.m.
Video
KSAN Storm Team Weather - September 1, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.
Video
Tues 9.1
Video
VOTING FOR 2020 ELECTIONS
Video
Sterling City set for challenging matchup against May
Video
KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, September 1st
Video
Twin Robotic 3D Imaging - Fernando Tapia, Radiology Director
Video
CVHP News: September 1, 2020
Video
KSLT Morning Forecast: Tuesday, September 1st
Video
KSAN Storm Team Weather - August 31, 2020
Video
KLST Evening Forecast: Monday August 31st
Video
KSAN Storm Team Weather - August 31, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.
Video
KLST Evening Forecast: Monday August 31st
Video
Road work beginning on Chadbourne beginning first week of September
Video
KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, August 31st
Video
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Trending Stories
Deadlines to keep in mind ahead of 2020 election
Video
Grandmother sat dead in car outside hospital for 3 days; family demands changes
Video
Boil Water Notice issued for the City of Ballinger
West Texas will be under the gun for another round of severe weather Monday night
Tres Amigos Champions Advocating For Childrens Golf Tournament
Video