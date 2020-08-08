autoaccident

Skip to content
ConchoValleyHomepage.com
San Angelo
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
LIVE
/ Video
Live
Latest Video
News
Local News
Submit your news photos and videos here
Destination Texas
Coronavirus
Crime
Jail Logs
Our Water
Concho Valley Live
News Connection
Your Local Election HQ
Rodeo
BorderReport.com
Remarkable Women
State & Regional
National News
CVHP D.C. Bureau
Business
AG News
Beyond Borders
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Morocco’s carriage horses suffer as COVID-19 bars tourists
Riot declared as fire burns in Portland police union offices
Simon Cowell injures back while testing electric bicycle
KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday August 8th
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast/Map Center
Submit your weather photos and videos here
KLST Weather
KSAN Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Skylive Cactus West
Skylive Cactus North
Skylive Cactus East
Skylive Cactus South
Severe Weather Special 2019
Closings
Closings Login
Sports
Local Sports
Submit your sports photos and videos here
Locker Room
Inside the Game
Season Pass
NFL Draft
CV Crossover
Big Race – Daytona
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
Texas Online Overtime
Big Race – Indy
The Big Game
Top Stories
Junction continues to ‘Attack The Challenge’ in Contrucci’s second year
Video
Top Stories
Wall welcomes multiple local teams for scrimmages
Video
Winning tradition fuels Punchers quest for 10th straight district title
Video
Drive, work ethic defines Cougars’ Brayden Wilcox
Video
Former LA Angels employee faces fentanyl charges in Tyler Skaggs death
Business
YES! We’re Open!
Information about businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic
We’re Open!
Submit your business information here
Concho Valley Experts
W&W AFCO Steel–Hirschfeld Division
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Entertainment
Contests
Winning with the Weather
Texas Lottery
Horoscopes
Pro Football Challenge
CMA Awards
Entertainment
TV Schedule
Concho Valley Live
Top Stories
‘Don’t shut up!’ Film spotlights Filipino journalist
Top Stories
TikTok to file lawsuit against Trump Administration over order banning app in US
Spanish police hit the discos to enforce virus health rules
MTV VMAS scraps indoor performances, moves to outdoor sets
Lorenzo Soria, president of Golden Globes group, dies at 68
Community
Birthday Greetings
Clear the Shelters
Events
Teacher of the Week
Teacher of the Week nomination form
Health News
Health Resource Center
Health Beat
Financial Services Center
Education
Top Stories
Community gathers around Lee Middle School in light of potential name change
Video
Top Stories
NBC Universal matching all donations to PAWS August 10th-16th
31 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department
33 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department
The Health Department confirms 1 new death and 43 new cases of COVID-19
About Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Work for Us
Sign Up for Email
Digital Marketing Services
KLST – Meet the team
KSAN – Meet the team
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
#autoaccident
San Angelo traffic is back to normal after an incident earlier this evening
KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday August 8th
Video
KSAN Storm Team Weather Saturday August 8, 2020 10pm
Video
Junction continues to 'Attack The Challenge' in Contrucci's second year
Video
Lady Hawks welcome multiple local teams for scrimmages
Video
KSAN Storm Team Weather- Saturday August 8, 2020 at 6pm
Video
Robert E. Lee Name Change
Video
KLST Digital Weather Update: Saturday August 8th
Video
KSAN Storm Team Weather - Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10:00 p.m.
Video
LSC postpones 2020 fall sports, basketball to spring
Video
Drive, work ethic defines Cougars' Brayden Wilcox
Video
KSAN Storm Team Weather - August 7, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.
Video
Fri 8.7
Video
BACK TO SCHOOL
Video
Destination Texas: Ballinger
Video
Tax free weekend being honored in Texas August 7-9 despite pandemic
Video
KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, August 7th
Video
Trip: A COVID survivor story
Video
KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, August 7th
Video
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Trending Stories
Community gathers around Lee Middle School in light of potential name change
Video
24 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department
Rental and mortgage assistance program taking applications in San Angelo
SAISD parents must choose by Friday: send kids to school or keep them at home
Video
Destination Texas: Ballinger
Video