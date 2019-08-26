Skip to content
ConchoValleyHomepage.com
San Angelo
95°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Jail Logs
Our Water
Concho Valley Live
News Connection
Weird News
State & Regional
Texas Politics
Gov. Abbott Town Hall
National News
World News
CVHP D.C. Bureau
Business
AG News
Top Stories
Administration ends protection for migrant medical care
GOP Trump challengers won’t get much help from their party
Family of man killed by off-duty officer wants prosecution
Alligator walks across green on Florida golf course
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast/Map Center
Submit your weather photos
KLST Weather
KSAN Weather
Skylive Cactus West
Skylive Cactus North
Skylive Cactus East
Skylive Cactus South
Severe Weather Special 2019
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
Inside the Game
Season Pass
Locker Room
Silver Star Nation
Big Race – Indy
CV Crossover
Top Stories
Season Pass Ep. 2: Miles wins Bronte Showdown; Angelo State ready for fall sports
Top Stories
BRONTE SHOWDOWN: Miles claims gold medal; Defeats Bronte in straight sets
Top Stories
Bronte Showdown: Sterling City takes third place over Benjamin
Bronte Showdown: Miles fights back to beat Wink
Central’s Bozarth gets 800th career win
Pool Play at Bronte Showdown
Local Businesses
Concho Valley Experts
AFCO Steel: Hirschfeld
Entertainment
Contests
Winning with the Weather
Entertainment
TV Schedule
Concho Valley Live
Derailed
Top Stories
The Latest: Moves, and moving words, from Elliott at VMAs
Top Stories
Viola Davis set to play Michelle Obama in proposed series
Top Stories
Eddie Murphy to host ‘SNL’ for the first time in 35 years
Fashion’s Isabel Toledo, creator for Michelle Obama, dies
Kimono no more: Kim Kardashian West renames shapewear line
GOP Rep. Sean Duffy of Wisconsin resigning from Congress
Community
Teacher of the Week
Birthday Greetings
Clear the Shelters
Events
SAISD Graduations – replay
Top Stories
Sign up: Concho Valley Veteran’s Day Parade 2019
Lifestyle
Health News
Health Resource Center
Health Beat
Savor
Financial Services Center
Education
About Us
Contact Us
Sign Up for Email
Digital Marketing Services
KLST – Meet the team
KSAN – Meet the team
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
advising
It’s not too late to register for the Fall 2019 semester at Howard College
Trending Stories
8/23/19 Jail Log
Sen. Cornyn speaks at new VA clinic ribbon cutting in San Angelo