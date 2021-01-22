State of the State

Skip to content
ConchoValleyHomepage.com
San Angelo
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
LIVE
/ Video
Live
Latest Video
News
Local News
Contact Us
Remarkable Women
Honoring Black History
Your Local Election HQ
Submit your news photos and videos here
Coronavirus
Pass or Fail
Destination Texas
Hispanic Heritage Month
Crime
Jail Logs
Our Water
Concho Valley Live
News Connection
BorderReport.com
Veterans Voices
State & Regional
Business
Top Stories
A year after Wuhan lockdown, a world still deep in crisis
Child tax credit: Biden stimulus plan could give parents $300 a month per child
$1 billion Mega Millions prize a result of long odds, slow sales
Speculation over Tokyo Olympics: 2021, 2032 or not at all?
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast/Map Center
Submit your weather photos and videos here
KLST Weather
KSAN Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Hurricane Laura
Skylive Cactus West
Skylive Cactus North
Skylive Cactus East
Skylive Cactus South
Severe Weather
Severe Weather Special 2019
Closings
Closings Login
Sports
Local Sports
Submit your sports photos and videos here
Locker Room
Season Pass
Inside the Game
Pro Football Challenge
Test Your Football Trivia
REPLAY: 2020 Friday Night Football Preview Show
Silver Star Nation
SILVER STAR NATION: Who is the Greatest of all Time?
Masters Report
NFL Draft
CV Crossover
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Texas Online Overtime
Big Race – Indy
The Big Game
Top Stories
PHOTOS: Baseball’s Hank Aaron through the years
Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron dies at 86
Video
Japan stands firm on Tokyo Olympics schedule, denies report of cancellation
WATCH: Brent Davis discusses decision to leave Central, reflects on his time in San Angelo
Video
Business
Concho Valley Experts
W&W AFCO Steel–Hirschfeld Division
YES! We’re Open!
Information about businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic
KSAN Stadium Park Gift Guide 2020
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Entertainment
Contests
Lone Star NYE 2021
Home for the Holidays
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Pro Football Challenge
High School Football Polls & Trivia
Texas Lottery
Horoscopes
CMA Awards
Entertainment
TV Schedule
Concho Valley Live
Top Stories
Tom Brokaw says he’s retiring from NBC News after 55 years
Top Stories
Tony Award-winning choreographer Bob Avian dies at 83
Dry January is moist for some at the rocky start of 2021
Bond film ‘No Time to Die’ delayed again because of virus
With new album, Epik High endures in South Korea music scene
Community
Holidays
KSAN Stadium Park Gift Guide 2020
KLST Toy Drive
31 Nights of Lights
Remarkable Women
Birthday Greetings
Events
Teacher of the Week
Teacher of the Week nomination form
Health News
Health Resource Center
Health Beat
Financial Services Center
Education
Beyond Borders
Clear the Shelters
Top Stories
Gunter has a new opponent for San Angelo Mayor, more updates on individuals re-running
San Angelo hosted the 59th Annual Texas Square and Round Dance Festival
Video
Vitalant Community Blood Drives
City offices closed on MLK day, no interruption in trash service
About Us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Sign Up for Email
Digital Marketing Services
KLST – Meet the team
KSAN – Meet the team
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
State of the State
State Senate, House file base budgets prioritizing Medicaid, education, mental health
Texas lawmakers aim to get rid of ‘Confederate Heroes Day’
Video
‘The United States needs Texas to lead’: Gov. Abbott outlines legislative priorities
Video
KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, January 22nd
Video
Michelle Lewis - Goliad Elementary
Video
Birthday Celebrations: January 22-24, 2021
Video
KLST Morning Forecast: Friday, January 22nd
Video
Bobcats win; Lady Cats get second at district swim meet
Video
ICYMI: Central head coach Brent Davis resigns
Video
KSAN Storm Team Weather - Jan. 21, 2021 at 10:00 p.m.
Video
KSAN Storm Team Weather - Jan. 21, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.
Video
KLST News at 6:00 p.m. weather
Video
West Texas Rehab Center 51st Annual Telethon and Auction
Video
Downtown San Angelo filled with new plans for the future of the city
Video
WATCH: Brent Davis reflects on his time in San Angelo
Video
KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, January 21st
Video
Birthday Celebrations: January 21, 2021
Video
KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, January 21st
Video
KSAN News at 10:00 p.m.
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Belles comeback attempt falls short
Video
SJT new direct flight to Houston
Video
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Trending Stories
1/22/21 Jail Log: Manslaughter among charges
Gov. Abbott pledges to make it ‘fiscally impossible’ for cities to cut police funding
Video
City reports 73 new positive cases of COVID-19 for January 22, 2021
Gallery
San Angelo businessman indicted on 4 counts of sexual assault charges against a child
Burlington Stores has a new location coming to San Angelo, Texas this Spring