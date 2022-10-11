HOUSTON (KIAH) — Yordan Alvarez isn’t a clinical psychologist, but with one swing of the bat, he changed the mood of at least one boy from distraught to jubilant.

And it would be safe to say that boy is not the only one that felt that way on Tuesday night.

Also, last week, his parents finally came to Houston to see him play as a major-leaguer. Tuesday, they saw him become an Astros postseason legend.

With his team down to its final out, Alvarez crushed a three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat the Seattle Mariners 8-7 to escape with a 1-0 lead in the American League Division Series.

“I think it is one of the most special moments I’ve had in my career, having them there,” Alvarez said through an interpreter. “And (also) for the city of Houston. They know that we’re a team that never gives up, and just getting that his is just a special moment.”

The win not only put a young child that the TBS cameras caught through an emotional roller coaster, but Alvarez’s family as well.

“If you’re a fan of Houston, and that doesn’t get you excited or animated, I don’t know what to say,” Alvarez said. “But I was speaking to my wife, and she wasn’t having a great day. And that moment changed their day for them, and those are the small details that you can change someone’s day.”

VERLANDER STRUGGLES IN GAME 1: Justin Verlander was red hot going into Game 1, but the Mariner bats were hotter. And that showed in the first two innings, as Seattle got three runs on five hits, including a two-RBI double by Julio Rodriguez in the top of the second inning. J.P. France followed with an RBI single to bring home Rodriguez to make it 4-0 Mariners to take control of the game.

Justin Verlander, who entered the game with a 1.75 ERA, just didn’t look his usual dominant self on the mound on Tuesday.

But he was the first one to greet Alvarez at home plate after his game-winning home run.

CLICK NOT WORRIED ABOUT FUTURE: The heat is on general manager James Click if the Astros do fail to make it to the American League Championship Series, but Click is not worried about that at the moment.

Click is losing his right-hand man, as it was announced Tuesday that assistant general manager Pete Putila will take the GM job with the San Francisco Giants.

Despite not getting an extension from owner Jim Crane, Click is focused on the team and its push to getting back to the World Series.

“We have a lot of quality people in this organization and it will allow them to show what we can do,” Click said.

PITCHING MATCHUP FOR GAME 2: The Astros will send Framber Valdez on the mound, while Seattle will go with Luis Castillo.

FAN INFORMATION FOR GAME 2: The second game of the series will start at 2:37 local time.

All fans in attendance will receive a Rally Towel, provided by Reliant. Street Fest will open to all fans with a game two ticket beginning at 11:30 a.m., three hours before first pitch. The roof of Minute Maid Park will be closed.

The national anthem will be sung by Kaylise Irizarry and the colors will be presented by the Houston Police Color Guard.

Class of 2022 inductee into the Astros Hall of Fame, Terry Puhl, will throw out a ceremonial first pitch.

The “Play Ball” call will come from the Geto Boys – Scarface and Willie D.