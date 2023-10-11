SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State women’s basketball team season officially began last week, as the Belles hosted their first practice of the 2023-2024 season.

The Belles are coming off a remarkable 2022 campaign under Head Coach, Alesha Ellis. ASU finished the season 26-7 overall, won their sixth Lone Star Conference title in program history and reached the semifinals of the NCAA DII South Central Regional Tournament before falling to UT Tyler.

Angelo State returns a ton of key pieces from last year’s roster, and they plan to use the loss in the NCAA DII tournament as motivation to fuel them ahead of this 2023 season.

“I think we ended the year last year and weren’t satisfied with it. So, we’re all hungry coming back. We returned most of the team and we have a good core group, great leadership on the team. That was the first thing that I noticed when I got the girls back, we were just excited to go further this year and try to win it all,” said Head Coach, Alesha Ellis.

The season will officially get tipped off November 3rd in the D2CCA Tip-Off Classic, and that’s where the Belles quest for a national championship will begin.

“We learned a lot of things about ourselves, and we learned that we don’t want to end the season like that again. We want to end on a win, as a national champion. So, that motivates us every day just to come out to practice and give it our best 100% every day,” said Senior Guard, Sawyer Lloyd.