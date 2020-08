MASON — Mason is a program founded on it’s winning tradition. It starts from an early age and is passed down from generations of Puncher football.

There were only 12 programs in the state of Texas who won more than 120 games or more last decade. One of them was Mason.

The Punchers are 122-14 over the past ten seasons. During that span they won two state titles and have won nine straight district championship, and are going for number 10 this season.