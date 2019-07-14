West Texas Kayak Fishing holds San Angelo Roadrunner

SAN ANGELO– The West Texas Kayak Fishing organization held the San Angelo Roadrunner tournament on Saturday.

It was the sixth stop for the group this year. Anglers docked off at 4:30 A.M. with the goal of taking home a cash prize.

Fish caught had to be a minimum of 12 inches and each angler’s top five fish were added up for their final score.

Kenny Hagar won the event with a total fish length of 88.25 inches. Erik Flores finished in second with a total of 87.75 inches, while Dale Griffin came in third with 87 inches.

With the win Hagar won the Angler of the Year award.

