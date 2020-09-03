Week 2 Preview: Wall, Ozona face top 5 teams; Sterling City, Eden continue non-district gauntlet

No. 4 Cisco vs No. 4 Wall, 7:30 p.m. at Hawk Stadium

Wall’s much anticipated matchup against Eastland in Week 1 turned out to be a 38-3 blow out after multiple starters sat for the Mavericks. The Hawks’ rushing attack gained 404 yards led by senior running back Chase Rios, who had 164 yards on five carries while scoring four touchdowns. Their defense took care of business as well, allowing only 101 yards of total offense. Now, Wall will turn its attention to a battle of top 5 teams in their respective classification, with No. 4 Cisco traveling to Hawk Stadium on Friday night. Last season when the two programs met, the Hawks snuck away with a 20-13 win, after a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter. It was the Loboes’ only regular-season loss and they would go on to finish the season 11-2, advancing to the regional round of the playoffs. Cisco returns four starters on both sides of the ball from last year’s team but is without longtime head coach Brent West. Last week, in the first game of the Kevin Stennett era, the Loboes defeated Clyde 39-14. Sophomore quarterback Hunter Long had a standout performance, rushing for 316 yards and three touchdowns while adding one more touchdown through the air. Wall and Cisco did what they do best, run the ball and this week should be no different. With both teams relying heavily on their ground game, stopping the run and winning the possession battle will be crucial. This matchup has a history of producing close outcomes and could very well come down to that once again. Wall has won four of the past five meetings.

Ozona at No. 5 Wink, 7:30 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium

Ozona head coach Jarryd Taylor picked up the first win of his coaching career against rival Sonora last week. The Lions won 15-8, giving them their first win over the Broncos since 2010. Now they’ll go on the road to face the No. 5 ranked team in 2A Division II, Wink. After falling behind at halftime, the Wildcats stormed back in the second half to defeat Christoval 36-21, last week. Both team’s defenses played critical roles in their success. Ozona held Sonora to just over 100 yards of total offense and forced two turnovers. Wink contained the Cougars’ dynamic quarterback Brayden Wilcox, holding him to 36 rushing yards. Offensively, the Lions’ passing attack was absent, and running back Jose Dominguez was their biggest contributor rushing for 102 yards and one touchdown. The Wildcats’ also relied heavily on their ground game. Quarterback Kanon Gibson rushed for 190 yards and a touchdown while running back Mason Morgan added 151 yards and three touchdowns. This game was the makings of an upset and could come down to which defense performs well for a second consecutive week.

Eden vs No. 8 Leakey, 7:30 p.m. at Eagle Stadium

Eden provided fans with one of the more exciting games in Week 1. The Bulldogs knocked off 1A Division II No. 6 Blackwell 62-60 in a shootout that came down to the final minute of the game. It was a big-time win for a program looking to prove their talented core is one of the best in the state. Continuing with their tough non-district, they’ll hit the road to face No. 6 Leakey this week. Last season the Eagles dominated this matchup, coming away with a 52-6 win. However, it was before the Bulldogs started to play some of their best football. Leakey is coming off of a convincing 57-8 victory over FEAST Homeschool last week. This game has the potential for being back to back thrillers for Eden.

No. 4 Sterling City vs No. 7 May, 7:30 p.m. at Tiger Field

Its size against speed in a battle of two perennial powers, ranked inside the top 10 in 1A Division I. May is coming off a dominant 70-14 win over Bryson, while Sterling City cruised past rival Garden City 74-28. The Eagles have made it known that they are deep this year, but so are the Tigers. They bring back five starters from both sides of the ball, nine seniors, and nine lettermen from last season’s 10-2 squad. This matchup should provide both programs with a must needed challenge ahead of the remainder of their non-district schedules littered with competitive opponents.

Other games to watch:

Lake View vs Pecos, 7 p.m. at Eagle Stadium

It’s the first time the two programs have met since 1997. The Chiefs won that game by one point win, making it their fifth consecutive win against the Eagles.

Brady vs Comanche, 7:30 p.m. at Indian Stadium

The Bulldogs are the highest scoring team in the state after their 81-8 victory against TLCA, while Indians pulled off a 14-0 upset over Mason at the Puncher Dome last week.

Mason vs Comfort, 7:30 p.m. at Comfort High School Stadium

The Punchers will look to avoid back to back losses to start a season since 2002 and catch rhythm before they face No. 10 San Saba the following week.

Remaining games:

Breckenridge vs Ballinger, 7:30 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium

Llano vs Sonora, 7 p.m. at Bronco Stadium

Winters vs Eldorado, 7:30 p.m. at Larry Mitchell Stadium

Christoval vs Grape Creek, 7 p.m. at Eagle Stadium

Junction vs TLCA, 7:30 p.m. at Lake View Stadium

Coahoma vs Miles, 7:30 p.m. at Gary Krejci Memorial Stadium

Menard vs McCamey, 7:30 p.m. at Badger Stadium

Irion County vs Robert Lee, 7:30 p.m. at Griffith Stadium

Zephyr vs Veribest, 7:30 p.m. at Falcon Field

Bronte vs Panther Creek, 7:30 p.m. at Panther Stadium

Meadow vs No. 6 Blackwell, 7:30 p.m. at Hornet Stadium